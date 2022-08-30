Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Updates Below Normal Temperatures

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Over the next few days we will enjoy warm, but below normal high temperatures which will primarily be in the mid to upper 80s. As we approach 90 to start the weekend, a weak frontal system and abundant moisture will take over the pattern and bring highs back down into the 80s. Rain chances will be a bit more scattered today and tomorrow with best chances for rain in the southern half of our area. The front mentioned earlier will possibly bring better rain chances again by Friday.

