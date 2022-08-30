Chances Taper Off

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After an active Monday, rain is moving out of the area, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies behind. So for Tuesday, we’ll see slightly cooler conditions, with highs in the 80s and perhaps some 90s out there as well. This afternoon, a few spotty showers could pop up in the southern row of counties, prompting some severe storms, however the coverage will be minimal. Winds will be breezy out of the east/northeast. Rain chances dry up until Saturday.

