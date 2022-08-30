ASARCO to lay off 57 employees when plant ‘indefinitely’ shuts down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ASARCO’s official notice of shutting down the plant was sent to the Texas Workforce Commission, detailing the number of laid off employees.

A notice, sent by ASARCO’s parent company GrupoMexico Mining, said the Amarillo refinery is indefinitely shutting down and that employees are affected.

A total of 57 employees will lose their jobs when ASARCO temporarily shuts down on Oct. 28, the notice said.

GrupoMexico Mining said ASARCO is keeping six retained workers to maintain the plant. Four of those six are salaried positions.

The amount of time the refinery will be shut is indefinite.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.