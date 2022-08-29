Who's Hiring?
THE WRAP UP: Week 1

The regular season of Texas high school football has started!
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The regular season of Texas high school football has started!

Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 1:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: Game of the Week and 5A scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: 4A and 3A scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: 2A Scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: 1A, OK and NM scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 1: Pick Em, Hit of the Week and Play of the Week:

