United Family raises money for 27 non-profit organizations through annual charity golf tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and its vendors have raised $500,000 to donate to 27 non-profit organizations, including 7 local chapters.

Through the Jacky Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament, the United Family was able to raise $500,000 to donate to non-profit organizations.

The 27 non-profit organizations were presented with checks before the dinner on Sunday night during a recognition event.

“The Jacky Pierce Charity Classic continues to be an iconic event for our company and its mission of making a positive impact,” Hopper said. “The United Way and partner organizations do a fantastic job of helping those in need across our communities. We know these funds will have a huge impact on the thousands of families they serve.”

Named in honor of Jacky Pierce, longtime produce director for United Supermarkets, the tournament remains a place for not only charitable giving, but for fellowship and community.

“At the end of the day, this tournament would not be the same without the incredible relationships with our vendor partners,” Hopper said. “It not only supports an awesome cause but also allows relationships to grow with like-minded companies focused on helping their communities. That’s why this means so much to us.”

Tournament beneficiaries include:

• United Way Abilene

• United Way Amarillo & Canyon

• United Way Brownwood

• United Way of Carlsbad and South Eddy County

• United Way of Chaves County

• United Way of the Concho Valley

• Dallam-Hartley Counties United Way

• United Way Metropolitan Dallas

• Deaf Smith United Way

• United Way Denton Co

• Graham Area United Way

• Hutchinson County United Way

• United Way-Lea County

• Lubbock Area United Way

• United Way of Midland

• United Way of Moore Co

• United Way of Central New Mexico

• United Way of Eastern New Mexico

• United Way of Northern New Mexico

• North Texas Area United Way

• Ochiltree United Way

• United Way of Odessa

• Pampa United Way

• Plainview Area United Way

• Scurry County United Way

• United Way Tarrant Co

• Thrive of Southern New Mexico

