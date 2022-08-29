United Family raises $500,000 helping 27 non-profit organisations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and its vendor partners have raised $500,000 for 27 non-profit organizations through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament, which takes place on August 28 and 29.

On Sunday night, checks were presented to the 27 groups in a recognition event.

Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said this event continues to be a cornerstone of charitable giving through the generosity of our vendor partners.

He said this tournament remains so special because the funds raised have the ability to touch communities across our trade area in Texas and New Mexico.

“The Jacky Pierce Charity Classic continues to be an iconic event for our company and its mission of making a positive impact,” Hopper said. “The United Way and partner organizations do a fantastic job of helping those in need across our communities. We know these funds will have a huge impact on the thousands of families they serve.”

The first round of the 31st iteration of the JPCC tournament was played on the morning of Sunday, August 28 while the remaining four rounds will be played on Monday, August 29.

More than 600 golfers will hit the links for the charity tournament over the two-day event.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.