Lake Meredith Harbor area residents warned of water main line shut down

FRITCH, TEXAS (KFDA) - The City of Fritch is warning residents in the Lake Meredith Harbor area about the water main line being shut down.

According to the release, Rambling and El Paso are going to be shut off to work on repairing the main line.

Officials say they are not sure if they have to shut down more areas.

No time frame has been given for when the main line will be on again.

