Hot And Miss Storms

By Kevin Selle
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and storms through the upcoming week. Rain chances rise and fall the next several day, highest on Monday afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours in spots, and brief gusty winds and some small hail are possible with some of the storms. Rain chances and temperatures drop a bit for the middle of the week and go back up again toward the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

News and weather on-demand
