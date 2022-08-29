High school football livestreams for Sept. 1 and Sept. 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network and NewsChannel 10 will livestream the following games for September 1 and 2.

Thursday, Sept. 1

You can watch the Clovis vs Randall football game here.

You can watch the Caprock vs Palo Duro football game here.

Friday, Sept. 2

You can watch the Cleveland NM vs Amarillo High football game here.

You can watch the M. Greenwood vs West Plains football game here.

You can watch the Tascosa vs Midland Legacy football game here.

You can listen to the Canyon vs Perryton football game here.

The games with video livestreams will also be available on NewsChannel 10′s Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV channels.

