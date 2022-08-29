Who's Hiring?
Goodwill hosting more computer skill classes in September

Goodwill and their partner South Plains College is offering more computer classes in September.
Goodwill and their partner South Plains College is offering more computer classes in September.(PRNewswire)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Goodwill and their partner South Plains College is offering more computer classes in September.

The classes begin September 12, following a 6-week format.

Application deadline will be Thursday, September 1.

The classes offer basic, intermediate and advanced computer training classes for Microsoft Office in:

  • PowerPoint
  • Excel
  • Outlook

Individualized job coaching is also available.

