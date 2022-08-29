Goodwill hosting more computer skill classes in September
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Goodwill and their partner South Plains College is offering more computer classes in September.
The classes begin September 12, following a 6-week format.
Application deadline will be Thursday, September 1.
The classes offer basic, intermediate and advanced computer training classes for Microsoft Office in:
- PowerPoint
- Excel
- Outlook
Individualized job coaching is also available.
