Goodwill hosting more computer skill classes in September

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Goodwill and their partner South Plains College is offering more computer classes in September.

The classes begin September 12, following a 6-week format.

Application deadline will be Thursday, September 1.

The classes offer basic, intermediate and advanced computer training classes for Microsoft Office in:

PowerPoint

Excel

Outlook

Individualized job coaching is also available.

