Cattle Feeders in area donate money to Snack Pak 4 Kids Beef Fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area Cattle Feeders and Beef communities have raised money for the Snack Pak Beef Stik.

They are receiving a donation of over $100 thousand during the fourth annual beef for kids classic.

Around 50 communities will be impacted from the donation given from donor and Snack Pak Beef partners.

According to the nonprofit’s founder, the impact to children from the donation could change the world.

“They can change the world when they’re full and in this case - this provides protein for our kids. This will give us 10 percent of our budget this year for the beef sticks that we’ll purchase for our kids not just here in Amarillo but across the Texas Panhandle in 50 communities,” said Dyron Howell.

Communities which will be impacted from the donation include but are not limited to Amarillo, Dalhart and Hereford.

