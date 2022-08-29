Canyon School District students earned grade A in state accountability ratings

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon’s School District informed parents Friday their children’s schools earned a grade of A in state accountability ratings.

The district scored a 92 while Amarillo schools scored 89 for a B grade.

According to Texas Education Agency data, many other Panhandle districts earned B scores. Statewide, more than twice as many districts earned B’s compared to districts with A’s

Two of the highest scoring local districts were Panhandle and Vega which came in with 97 points.

Four districts further down the scale with C grades were Hereford, Lefors, Shamrock and Tulia.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.