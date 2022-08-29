Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The 4-year-old boy from West Memphis has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said.
The 4-year-old boy from West Memphis has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said.(NCMEC)
By Amanda Alvarado and Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported.

Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.

Officials said they had been located but did not provide further details.

Anyone with additional information can contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns
UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal hit-and-run at I-40 and Georgia
1 man dead in single vehicle rollover west of Spearman
Three Indian-American women are speaking out after a woman yelled racial slurs and attacked...
Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot
Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’

Latest News

Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
Aidan Eldridge, 18, was arrested after police say he attempted to confront a former teacher...
18-year-old brought rifle to school to ‘confront former teacher,’ police say
Authorities said the soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot...
Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries
Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the Zaporizhzhia power plant in...
UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission