AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo SPCA is selling vouchers to help pet-owners get their animals spayed and neutered.

The vouchers will be $40 at their location on South Coulter.

Once purchased you can make an appointment with “Lone Star Veterinary Services”.

The shelter says lone star is the only service that will redeem the vouchers.

