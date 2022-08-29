Active Afternoon

Who's Hiring?
Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Overnight showers and storms look to linger, but overall should dissipate as we head towards sunrise. For the start of the day, the sun will come out, winds will stay calm, and temperatures should rise to close to 90. As we head into the afternoon however, a cold front pushes into the northwest, which doesn’t appear to push quite that close to the Amarillo area, that being said, showers and storms are expected to fire off on the leading edge of this front, and are looking to become widespread as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Strong winds and localized flooding will be our highest threats.

The front pushes through overnight, cooling us for the rest of the week, but rain chances take time off until the weekend.

