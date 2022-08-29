Who's Hiring?
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Quay County

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police is investigating a deadly crash resulting one person dead and two injured in Quay County.

According to officials, on August 25, at around 12:15 p.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-40 eastbound, east of San Jon.

A Nissan was traveling eastbound on I-40 with six people inside.

The release says for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over.

Two of the five passengers were ejected during the rollover.

One of them, 18-year-old Kejuan Green was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Two other passengers were airlifted from the scene to receive medical treatment.

Officials say the proper use of seatbelts was not utilized during the crash.

The crash was investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

