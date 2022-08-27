Who's Hiring?
Man fatally stabbed during alleged road rage incident

Alan Perez, 25, is behind bars tonight charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Walker, 36. (WLS, JESSICA EVANSASHLEY WALKER, CNN)
By Stephanie Wade
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - A man was arrested after police said he allegedly fatally stabbed another man during a road rage incident in Chicago.

Alan Perez, 25, is behind bars tonight charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Walker, 36.

“He was just a big teddy bear. The sweetest person ever,” Walker’s girlfriend, Jessica Evans, said.  “But he also had a very protective side of his family and of himself. And it’s just unfortunate that things transpired the way that they did.”

While relieved Perez was arrested, she’s still angry.

“Because it just doesn’t make sense,” she said.

Chicago police reported the two men got out of their cars during a road rage incident Tuesday evening. Investigators said Perez had a knife and allegedly stabbed Walker in the neck.

Walker later died at the hospital.

“This was a horrible, senseless act of violence that will not be tolerated within the city of Chicago,” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said.

Officers located the suspect’s car the next morning and obtained a search warrant. Perez later turned himself in.

This stabbing adds to growing concerns about crime in the River North neighborhood of Chicago.

We’ve seen challenges with crimes that don’t normally occur,” Supt. David Brown with the Chicago Police Department said. “And we are focused with our resources and our strategies to improve and reduce those crimes in this area.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

