Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A state highway patrol trooper avoided significant injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck, who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.

The incident occurred Friday after 1:30 a.m. on I-475 near U.S. Route 23, according to the OSHP.

Dash camera video shows the trooper diving over the interstate guardrail after the cruiser was struck, while parked on the side with its emergency lights activated.

Investigators believe the pickup involved is a dark-colored truck with damage on the left side.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle involved can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at 419-856-5544.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns
Amarillo Police: Man dead after hit-and-run near I-40
A Bovina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash today near Friona.
Bovina man killed in 2-vehicle crash today near Friona, officials say
Two Curry County women are under arrest accused of abusing multiple children in their care.
2 facing charges after children found ‘beaten, starved, chained to beds’ in home in Curry County
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High School Football livestreams for August 26
DPS is investigating a deadly crash resulting one person dead in Gray County.
DPS investigating crash resulting 1 dead in Gray County

Latest News

FILE - Workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach with a platform in...
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
Police in Kansas City said a truck failed to clear the Independence Avenue Bridge on Friday.
Semitrailer fails to clear bridge; city planning more signage for truckers, officials say
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an...
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference
Authorities in Arizona report Cheyenne Finney has been arrested on one count of child abuse.
Police: Mother arrested after child found outside in heat, covered in feces