Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

1 man dead in single vehicle rollover west of Spearman

(KFDA)
By KFDA Digital
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANSFORD COUNTY, (KFDA) - Texas Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a Friday night fatal crash west of Spearman in Hansford County.

Warren Wilson of Goodwell died on the scene. Wilson was driving westbound on State Highway 15 when he failed to stay in the lane.

He drove into the eastbound lane, entering the south ditch, driving through a barged wire fence, rolling over and being ejected from the truck.

DPS offciials say Wilson was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns
Amarillo Police: Man dead after hit-and-run near I-40
A man who was found dead on the BNSF railroad tracks Wednesday morning has been identified.
Clovis Police: Man found dead on BNSF railroad tracks identified
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High School Football livestreams for August 26
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’

Latest News

A man who was found dead on the BNSF railroad tracks Wednesday morning has been identified.
Clovis Police: Man found dead on BNSF railroad tracks identified
bts technology increase
Region 16 experiencing increase for it’s technology support services
First responders honored at Welcome Pardner's breakfast
Amarillo first responders awarded, Sheriff gets special recognition receiving ‘Sheriff with a Heart’ award
The Texas Department of Transportation will be installing a traffic signal starting on Monday,...
TxDOT crews adding traffic signal in Claude