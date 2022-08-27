1 man dead in single vehicle rollover west of Spearman

HANSFORD COUNTY, (KFDA) - Texas Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a Friday night fatal crash west of Spearman in Hansford County.

Warren Wilson of Goodwell died on the scene. Wilson was driving westbound on State Highway 15 when he failed to stay in the lane.

He drove into the eastbound lane, entering the south ditch, driving through a barged wire fence, rolling over and being ejected from the truck.

DPS offciials say Wilson was not wearing a seatbelt.

