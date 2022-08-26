WTAMU receives $1 million from Engler Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is receiving another $1 million check today, Aug. 26, from the Engler Foundation.

The $1 million check, presented by Paul Engler, is a part of his $80 million gift to the University.

“We continue to be extraordinarily grateful to Paul Engler and the Engler Foundation for their transformative investment in the future of West Texas A&M,” said University President Dr. Walter Wendler. “This investment in the future of our entire region, as outlined in our long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World, will continue to mold WT for the foreseeable future, just as Paul’s entrepreneurial spirit completely reshaped the cattle industry.”

The $500,000 given to both the Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Engler College of Business, will be used to attract additional donors to support faculty, students and creative research initiatives.

