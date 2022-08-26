Warm, and possibly wet weekend

As you head into a Friday, you can safely expect more of the same throughout the daytime hours. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper-80s and low 90s for many of us, with slightly breezier winds. This evening is when things start to change. Showers and storms will be possible in the north going into this evening and tonight. For Saturday, we start a trend of near daily rain chances every afternoon/evening. Unfortunately, this round of rain doesn’t look to be as much of a home run as our latest bout with rain, but parts of the region are likely to see at least a little rain, with minimal severe impacts.

