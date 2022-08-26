Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

University of Texas offers class based on Taylor Swift songs

The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A professor at the University of Texas at Austin said Taylor Swift’s music uses a lot of the same techniques found in classic poetry, so she decided to base a class around it.

The professor is calling the course the Taylor Swift Songbook.

She says it’s not about celebrity or fame, but about the literary traditions that connect writing over the ages, whether the author is a pop star or a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The professor admits to being a fan but said her goal is to teach students about older material through a contemporary lens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bovina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash today near Friona.
Bovina man killed in 2-vehicle crash today near Friona, officials say
DPS is investigating a deadly crash resulting one person dead in Gray County.
DPS investigating crash resulting 1 dead in Gray County
Two Curry County women are under arrest accused of abusing multiple children in their care.
2 facing charges after children found ‘beaten, starved, chained to beds’ in home in Curry County
Clovis police has arrested a man for murder after finding woman dead in home.
Clovis Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near North Lea
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’

Latest News

According to reports, Amarillo responders were called to work a crash involving a pedestrian on...
Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns
Colleges, universities, and schools are on alert for monkeypox. The risk of contracting...
Monkeypox has schools on alert
Consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier.
Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July
BSA HOSPICE OF THE SOUTHWEST EXPANDS COVID GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP
BSA Hospice of the Southwest hosting annual Garden Walk this Sunday