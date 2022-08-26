TxDOT crews adding traffic signal in Claude

CLAUDE, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation will be installing a traffic signal starting on Monday, Aug. 29, at the intersection of US 287 and SH 207.

The project will also include adding turn lanes on SH 207.

While work is not expected to effect the traveling public, TxDOT, the City of Claude, and the Armstrong County Sheriff’s office reminds area drivers that this will be an active construction zone and extra attention should be given while driving through this intersection.

TxDOT says this $2.1 million project, which should be completed by mid-January 2023.

