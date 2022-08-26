Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Loved ones remember ‘amazing’ couple killed in head-on crash while visiting Hawaii

Relatives say a couple from Virginia was killed in a head-on crash while visiting Hawaii. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By Mark Carpenter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Virginia couple is being remembered as pillars of their community after they were killed in a head-on crash during a trip to Hawaii this week.

KHNL/KGMB reports Ron and Michelle Hartman died Monday afternoon in a crash on the Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku.

Relatives said they leave behind three children, including a daughter, Holly, who was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized.

“She [Holly] has multiple broken bones and internal injuries,” Tiffany Smith, a cousin of the Hartmans, said. “She does not really understand what’s going on. She keeps asking for her mom and dad and her dog.”

Smith said the couple was adored by many in their Virginia community.

“They created an amazing life for themselves and were very active in their church,” Smith said.

According to the family, the Hartmans were scheduled to return to the U.S. Wednesday after flying into the islands for their daughter’s Spartan Race at Kualoa Ranch.

The Hartmans’ two other children are reportedly still in Virginia, trying to make sense of the unfathomable.

“I don’t think it’s really kicked in,” Smith said. “I think they’re just going through the motions of figuring out what to do with the house, the dogs, the bodies and worrying about Holly.”

According to police, a pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old slammed into the couple’s vehicle head-on, and a double manslaughter case has since been opened.

Meanwhile, the Hartman family has started a GoFundMe to help cover travel, medical and funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Finance and Administration who received $63 million in American Rescue Plan...
New Mexico receives second round of recovery funds for municipality governments
Two Curry County women are under arrest accused of abusing multiple children in their care.
2 facing charges after children found ‘beaten, starved, chained to beds’ in home in Curry County
Wednesday around 4:04 a.m., BNSF employees called Clovis Police Department about a man who they...
Police: Unidentified man found dead early Wednesday morning on railroad tracks near Clovis
Fatal crash in Cimarron County
Authorities working fatal crash today in Cimarron County
Clovis police has arrested a man for murder after finding woman dead in home.
Clovis Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near North Lea

Latest News

Reid Duran, 35, is accused of trying to abduct a child with candy at a school.
Man arrested after wanting to drug, kidnap child from school, authorities say
An Amber Alert has been canceled in North Dakota for a missing 3-year-old girl believed to be...
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old girl from N.D.
A press release from the group said the ceremony is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
Tx Panhandle Quilts of Honor to present handmade quilts to female veterans this Saturday
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
A Bovina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash today near Friona.
Bovina man killed in 2-vehicle crash today near Friona, officials say