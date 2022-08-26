GOOD NEWS: Amarillo SPCA looking to help find dogs their forever homes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many in the Panhandle are dog lovers, and there’s plenty of pets waiting to find forever homes.

Over the years, viewers have probably seen an occasional TV appearance by Doppler Dave’s dog, Daisy.

Like all the pets that are here in Amarillo, Daisy is a rescue dog and has brought great joy to the family.

“I’ve had numerous people tell me that when you rescue pets from the shelter, they are the most grateful critters you can get because I guess they’re just thankful that you rescued them and you saved them. Like I said, our mission is to make sure these babies get into their forever home and that they’re not going to return back,” said Amarillo SPCA Deb Hall.

One local organization that makes these special bonds possible is the Amarillo SPCA.

“We take in rescue animals, we take in animals from adoption but that is our main mission, is to taking animals in for adoption and placing them in forever homes,” Hall said.

The effort to save animals from euthanasia through adoption is a vast and never ending endeavor, but the SPCA continues to make a difference.

When asked how many animals SPCA has placed in loving homes since the organization has been operation, the number was shocking, to say the least.

“Through the years, I would say probably about 10,000 possibly,” Hall said.

The number of pets currently awaiting adoption and a permanent family home is at a seriously high level. The SPCA is making a special plea for people to adopt this week with a special and very affordable deal.

It’s a special event called Clear the Shelter.

“Right now the SPCA is running a special this week,” Hall said. “The special runs from Tuesday to Saturday. Adoptions are $85 and that covers everything, it covers the spay, neutering, microchipping, all the shots. So it pays for all of that. You get all of that done.”

As the shelter encourages adoptions, they also desperately seek support through volunteering and donations.

“We run by donations only so if its not to the public donating to us, whether its monetary or material things, it keep our doors open,” Hall said.

The results of pet adoption are, of course, evident and can be measured through the wagging.

But as our ambassador Daisy can attest — the unmeasurable joy goes both ways to both pet and owner.

Now, that’s some good news.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.