Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to reports, Amarillo emergency crews were called to work a crash involving a pedestrian on Georgia at I-40.

Traffic is being affected in all directions on Georgia and the access roads.

Officials advise that you avoid the area or expect delays.

More information will be given once available.

