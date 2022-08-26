Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to reports, Amarillo emergency crews were called to work a crash involving a pedestrian on Georgia at I-40.
Traffic is being affected in all directions on Georgia and the access roads.
Officials advise that you avoid the area or expect delays.
More information will be given once available.
