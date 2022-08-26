Crews respond to early morning fire near Buffalo Trail

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened early this morning.

According to officials, this morning around 5:20 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to structure fire near Buffalo Trail.

Upon arrival, crews found the fire was coming from a house.

According to reports, the woman who owned the home woke up to her couch and curtains on fire.

Officials say she was able to evacuate her children, and no injuries were reported.

Crews were able to lay a hose line across Western at Buffalo trail to establish water supply.

Officials are investigating, more details will be given once available.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.