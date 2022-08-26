Clovis Police: Man found dead on BNSF railroad tracks identified

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man who was found dead on the BNSF railroad tracks Wednesday morning has been identified.

According to officials, on August 24, at around 4:04 a.m., BNSF employees contacted Clovis police about a dead man that they had found on the train tracks just east of Martin Luther King Blvd.

Officials say, there were no indications of foul play.

The body was sent to Albuquerque for an autopsy.

The release said on August 26, the medical investigators identified the man as 46-year-old Ashley Montgomery of Colorado.

Law enforcement agencies in Colorado have been notified of his death and will be handling notification of his next of kin.

CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT MEDIA ADVISORY UPDATE Release Date: 08/26/2022 Incident Type: Unattended Death BNSF Railroad... Posted by Clovis Police Department on Friday, August 26, 2022

