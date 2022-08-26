Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Clovis Police: Man found dead on BNSF railroad tracks identified

A man who was found dead on the BNSF railroad tracks Wednesday morning has been identified.
A man who was found dead on the BNSF railroad tracks Wednesday morning has been identified.(KLTV)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man who was found dead on the BNSF railroad tracks Wednesday morning has been identified.

According to officials, on August 24, at around 4:04 a.m., BNSF employees contacted Clovis police about a dead man that they had found on the train tracks just east of Martin Luther King Blvd.

Officials say, there were no indications of foul play.

The body was sent to Albuquerque for an autopsy. 

The release said on August 26, the medical investigators identified the man as 46-year-old Ashley Montgomery of Colorado.   

Law enforcement agencies in Colorado have been notified of his death and will be handling notification of his next of kin.

CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT MEDIA ADVISORY UPDATE Release Date: 08/26/2022 Incident Type: Unattended Death BNSF Railroad...

Posted by Clovis Police Department on Friday, August 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns
Amarillo Police: Man dead after hit-and-run near I-40
A Bovina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash today near Friona.
Bovina man killed in 2-vehicle crash today near Friona, officials say
Two Curry County women are under arrest accused of abusing multiple children in their care.
2 facing charges after children found ‘beaten, starved, chained to beds’ in home in Curry County
DPS is investigating a deadly crash resulting one person dead in Gray County.
DPS investigating crash resulting 1 dead in Gray County
Clovis police has arrested a man for murder after finding woman dead in home.
Clovis Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near North Lea

Latest News

bts technology increase
Region 16 experiencing increase for it’s technology support services
First responders honored at Welcome Pardner's breakfast
Amarillo first responders awarded, Sheriff gets special recognition receiving ‘Sheriff with a Heart’ award
The Texas Department of Transportation will be installing a traffic signal starting on Monday,...
TxDOT crews adding traffic signal in Claude
Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns
Amarillo Police: Man dead after hit-and-run near I-40