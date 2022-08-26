BSA Hospice of the Southwest hosting annual Garden Walk this Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest will be hosting its annual Garden Walk this Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

This is the fourth year that BSA has hosted the Garden Walk for people grieving the death of a loved one.

“We all grieve differently, but we know that being in nature can have a positive impact on our minds,” Alyssa Jenkins, LMSW, BSA Hospice of the Southwest Bereavement Coordinator, said. “It helps reduce fear, anger, and stress all while elevating our mood.”

Participants will be able to engage their mind, body, and spirit with a healing walk through the gardens, as well as find support from others walking the same journey.

There will be stations featuring meaningful meditations and healing exercises set up along the path during the walk.

The event will include live music and refreshments.

“We’ve seen the impact this can have on people,” Jenkins added. “It can be really beneficial, and we just hope anyone going through a difficult time will join us, surround themselves in nature, and express their grief in a very healthy way.”

If you would like to participate in the walk or want to know more about the event call, 806-356-0026.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.