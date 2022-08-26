Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

BSA Hospice of the Southwest hosting annual Garden Walk this Sunday

BSA HOSPICE OF THE SOUTHWEST EXPANDS COVID GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP
BSA HOSPICE OF THE SOUTHWEST EXPANDS COVID GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest will be hosting its annual Garden Walk this Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

This is the fourth year that BSA has hosted the Garden Walk for people grieving the death of a loved one.

“We all grieve differently, but we know that being in nature can have a positive impact on our minds,” Alyssa Jenkins, LMSW, BSA Hospice of the Southwest Bereavement Coordinator, said. “It helps reduce fear, anger, and stress all while elevating our mood.”

Participants will be able to engage their mind, body, and spirit with a healing walk through the gardens, as well as find support from others walking the same journey.

There will be stations featuring meaningful meditations and healing exercises set up along the path during the walk.

The event will include live music and refreshments.

“We’ve seen the impact this can have on people,” Jenkins added. “It can be really beneficial, and we just hope anyone going through a difficult time will join us, surround themselves in nature, and express their grief in a very healthy way.”

If you would like to participate in the walk or want to know more about the event call, 806-356-0026.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bovina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash today near Friona.
Bovina man killed in 2-vehicle crash today near Friona, officials say
DPS is investigating a deadly crash resulting one person dead in Gray County.
DPS investigating crash resulting 1 dead in Gray County
Two Curry County women are under arrest accused of abusing multiple children in their care.
2 facing charges after children found ‘beaten, starved, chained to beds’ in home in Curry County
Clovis police has arrested a man for murder after finding woman dead in home.
Clovis Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near North Lea
A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 lottery ticket in California.
Man sets state record with $20 million scratch-off ticket: ‘I’m a millionaire’

Latest News

According to reports, Amarillo responders were called to work a crash involving a pedestrian on...
Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns
Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened early this morning.
Crews respond to early morning fire near Buffalo Trail
Good News with Dave
GOOD NEWS: Amarillo SPCA looking to help find dogs their forever homes
A press release from the group said the ceremony is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
Tx Panhandle Quilts of Honor to present handmade quilts to female veterans this Saturday