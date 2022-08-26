Amarillo first responders awarded, Sheriff gets special recognition receiving ‘Sheriff with a Heart’ award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning at the Welcome Pardner’s Networking Breakfast, some local law enforcement were recognized and awarded.

Amarillo Police Department’s Chief Martin Birkenfeld’s son, Potter County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Trae Birkenfeld was honored as the First Responder of the Month.

He was nominated by his peers and PCSO Brian Thomas.

Sgt. Birkenfeld is heavily involved in the community, from helping children receive Christmas presents to helping with Special Olympics and Tip-A-Cop.

He says the post impacting part of his job is helping the community during their worst times.

“Whenever we get called somewhere, it’s always an emergency, it’s always something wrong and we just get to serve those people, help them get through it and get them through the worst day of their life,” said Sgt. Birkenfeld.

PCSO Sheriff Brian Thomas was also presented a surprise award by Welcome Pardner that was created just for him.

“I had nominated him for another award and he didn’t win, so I decided to take things into my own hands and I wanted him to have a very special award,” said DJ Stubben, president, Welcome Pardner.

Sheriff Thomas was awarded, ‘Sheriff with a Heart.’

Inmates also sharing how Sheriff Thomas has impacted their lives.

I would like to thank Sheriff Thomas for giving me the opportunity to make a change. By allowing Programs to take place here I have made a change with myself. I couldn’t do it alone. The Sheriff plays a huge role in the change in my life. I was lost before I entered Inmate Programs. These classes brought change, discipline and seeing life for what it really is. I am no longer lost and my life has been redeemed thanks to Sheriff Thomas.



Sheriff Thomas is like few I’ve ever met in my life. He is a caring and compassionate man. His full-hearted commitment to helping his fellow man, including those incarcerated, is a testament to his unshakable faith.

Each month, Welcome Pardner recognizes first responders in the area doing good.

