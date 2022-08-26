Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo first responders awarded, Sheriff gets special recognition receiving ‘Sheriff with a Heart’ award

First responders honored at Welcome Pardner's breakfast
First responders honored at Welcome Pardner's breakfast(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning at the Welcome Pardner’s Networking Breakfast, some local law enforcement were recognized and awarded.

Amarillo Police Department’s Chief Martin Birkenfeld’s son, Potter County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Trae Birkenfeld was honored as the First Responder of the Month.

He was nominated by his peers and PCSO Brian Thomas.

Sgt. Birkenfeld is heavily involved in the community, from helping children receive Christmas presents to helping with Special Olympics and Tip-A-Cop.

He says the post impacting part of his job is helping the community during their worst times.

“Whenever we get called somewhere, it’s always an emergency, it’s always something wrong and we just get to serve those people, help them get through it and get them through the worst day of their life,” said Sgt. Birkenfeld.

PCSO Sheriff Brian Thomas was also presented a surprise award by Welcome Pardner that was created just for him.

“I had nominated him for another award and he didn’t win, so I decided to take things into my own hands and I wanted him to have a very special award,” said DJ Stubben, president, Welcome Pardner.

Sheriff Thomas was awarded, ‘Sheriff with a Heart.’

Inmates also sharing how Sheriff Thomas has impacted their lives.

I would like to thank Sheriff Thomas for giving me the opportunity to make a change. By allowing Programs to take place here I have made a change with myself. I couldn’t do it alone. The Sheriff plays a huge role in the change in my life. I was lost before I entered Inmate Programs. These classes brought change, discipline and seeing life for what it really is. I am no longer lost and my life has been redeemed thanks to Sheriff Thomas.


A, Male Inmate

Sheriff Thomas is like few I’ve ever met in my life. He is a caring and compassionate man. His full-hearted commitment to helping his fellow man, including those incarcerated, is a testament to his unshakable faith.

R, Male Inmate

Each month, Welcome Pardner recognizes first responders in the area doing good.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bovina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash today near Friona.
Bovina man killed in 2-vehicle crash today near Friona, officials say
Two Curry County women are under arrest accused of abusing multiple children in their care.
2 facing charges after children found ‘beaten, starved, chained to beds’ in home in Curry County
DPS is investigating a deadly crash resulting one person dead in Gray County.
DPS investigating crash resulting 1 dead in Gray County
Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns
Amarillo Police: Man dead after hit-and-run near I-40
Clovis police has arrested a man for murder after finding woman dead in home.
Clovis Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near North Lea

Latest News

bts technology increase
Region 16 experiencing increase for it’s technology support services
The Texas Department of Transportation will be installing a traffic signal starting on Monday,...
TxDOT crews adding traffic signal in Claude
Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns
Amarillo Police: Man dead after hit-and-run near I-40
West Texas A&M University is receiving another $1 million check today, Aug. 26, from the Engler...
WTAMU receives $1 million from Engler Foundation