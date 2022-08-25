Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

WATER WASTERS: Town Square issue settled, Medipark sprinklers wasting water

Water Wasters
Water Wasters(kfda)
By Greg Kerr
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s Water Wasters Wednesday takes a look at some water issues in Amarillo.

Last week, NewsChannel 10 tried several times to contact Town Square Apartment management and was passed along to the company who runs the property. That’s as far as it went because calls went unanswered.

However, today, NewsChannel 10 called again in hopes to settle the issue but no one seemed eager to provide answers.

Not long after that, the station found out that the Town Square uses water from its own pair of water wells and is not reliant on the city of Amarillo as a water source.

Being privately owned, Town Square can do whatever it wants when it comes to water use because like the property, the water is privately owned.

That settles that, but here’s another situation that shows a massive water issue at Medipark.

It is near the fishing pond on Kilgore Street. The viewer said around six sprinklers were going into the street at 1:11 a.m.

NewsChannel 10 sent the pictures with the description to the city of Amarillo but haven’t heard back yet.

If an answer is received, an update will be given. The city has been good about responding to issues like this one at Medipark.

If you see anything non-residential that appears to be a waste of water, send out your pictures or video. We may use it on NewsChannel 10 “Water Wasters Wednesday.”

Send your pictures or videos at waterwasters@newschannel10.com

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo officials has arrested a man after finding around $992,000 worth of drugs in a stash...
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: Man arrested after officials find $992,000 worth of drugs in stash house in Amarillo
The Department of Finance and Administration who received $63 million in American Rescue Plan...
New Mexico receives second round of recovery funds for municipality governments
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Panhandle Meat Processing
New in Amarillo: Local, small meat processing plant in the Panhandle
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said today that 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was...
New Mexico judge sentences Clovis man to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show raises money for rewards, student programs (Source: KFDA)
Deadline to register car early for Crime Stoppers Car show is this Friday
Two dairy companies in Clovis received a grant today from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
2 dairy companies in Clovis receive USDA grant today
news
VIDEO: Deadline to register car early for Crime Stoppers Car show is this Friday
news
VIDEO: 2 dairy companies in Clovis receive USDA grant today