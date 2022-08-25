WATER WASTERS: Town Square issue settled, Medipark sprinklers wasting water

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s Water Wasters Wednesday takes a look at some water issues in Amarillo.

Last week, NewsChannel 10 tried several times to contact Town Square Apartment management and was passed along to the company who runs the property. That’s as far as it went because calls went unanswered.

However, today, NewsChannel 10 called again in hopes to settle the issue but no one seemed eager to provide answers.

Not long after that, the station found out that the Town Square uses water from its own pair of water wells and is not reliant on the city of Amarillo as a water source.

Being privately owned, Town Square can do whatever it wants when it comes to water use because like the property, the water is privately owned.

That settles that, but here’s another situation that shows a massive water issue at Medipark.

It is near the fishing pond on Kilgore Street. The viewer said around six sprinklers were going into the street at 1:11 a.m.

NewsChannel 10 sent the pictures with the description to the city of Amarillo but haven’t heard back yet.

If an answer is received, an update will be given. The city has been good about responding to issues like this one at Medipark.

If you see anything non-residential that appears to be a waste of water, send out your pictures or video. We may use it on NewsChannel 10 “Water Wasters Wednesday.”

Send your pictures or videos at waterwasters@newschannel10.com

