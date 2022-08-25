Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Tx Panhandle Quilts of Honor to present handmade quilts to female veterans this Saturday

A press release from the group said the ceremony is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
A press release from the group said the ceremony is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, located at 4111 S. Georgia St.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Quilts of Honor will present handmade quilts to female veterans this weekend.

A press release from the group said the ceremony is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, located at 4111 S. Georgia St.

Since 2017, the Quilts of Honor has given handmade quilts to veterans in the Texas Panhandle.

After five years, the group of 20 quilters has presented about 500 quilts to veterans.

The ceremony this weekend is free to the public.

The public will be able to look at the quilts.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Finance and Administration who received $63 million in American Rescue Plan...
New Mexico receives second round of recovery funds for municipality governments
File photo of police lights.
2 facing charges after children found ‘beaten, starved, chained to beds’ in home in Curry County
Wednesday around 4:04 a.m., BNSF employees called Clovis Police Department about a man who they...
Police: Unidentified man found dead early Wednesday morning on railroad tracks near Clovis
Fatal crash in Cimarron County
Authorities working fatal crash today in Cimarron County
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify two men involved in a burglary.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify two men involved in a burglary

Latest News

Curry County
Curry County awarded FY23 New Mexico Clean & Beautiful Grant
Center City of Amarillo, Xcel Energy and SkyRite Signage Co. have teamed up to brighten...
Iconic Paramount Theatre sign gets LED upgrade in celebration of its 90th birthday
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for fraudulent use or possession of...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for possession of identifying information
Clovis police has arrested a man for murder after finding woman dead in home.
Clovis Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near North Lea