Tx Panhandle Quilts of Honor to present handmade quilts to female veterans this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Quilts of Honor will present handmade quilts to female veterans this weekend.

A press release from the group said the ceremony is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, located at 4111 S. Georgia St.

Since 2017, the Quilts of Honor has given handmade quilts to veterans in the Texas Panhandle.

After five years, the group of 20 quilters has presented about 500 quilts to veterans.

The ceremony this weekend is free to the public.

The public will be able to look at the quilts.

