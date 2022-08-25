‘That gives me a lot of hope’: AC, WT students could possibly see student loan debt relief

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Biden administration announced yesterday a plan to relieve millions of individuals of student debt, which may help those seeking higher levels of education.

Some students are more optimistic going forward with their education.

“I feel like that gives me a lot of hope,” said Kelton Shannon, a nursing major at Amarillo College. “I’m in that sweet spot. That’s not so sweet that my parents don’t make enough money to pay for college, but then make too much money to apply for a lot of federal aid.”

He says though he does not expect to borrow any loans, he is glad the option to relieve them is there.

AC says the plan can help many individuals who are struggling with their debt.

“I think it will help relieve some of the stress for people who you know are trying to get out from under their student debt,” said Kelly Steelman, director of financial aid, AC.

Daisy, a nursing student at AC, says though she will not have any debt herself, and does not plan on taking on debt either, the plan will help those like her family members ease the burden they’ve been paying.

“A lot of people don’t end up paying it off until they’re about to retire. They don’t have that much in their retirement accounts because they’re paying off your student,” said Daisy.

One West Texas A&M University senior says that forgiveness plan for him will do a lot moving forward as he prepares for graduation in December, but major issues still remain.

“It does go and it helps a lot of people but once again, this is just a temporary solution for a band aid on a bullet hole,” said Marcus Rogers, senior, agriculture media and communications major at WT.

Steelman said there needs to be more done for repayments.

“There needs to be some reform on the servicing side and the different types of repayment. When they do enter repayment, they know who they need to pay their payment to, what are the different options for repayment,” said Steelman.

