Iconic Paramount Theatre sign gets LED upgrade in celebration of its 90th birthday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo, Xcel Energy and SkyRite Signage Co. have teamed up to brighten downtown Amarillo’s iconic Paramount Theater sign in celebration of the 90th birthday of the sign and the historic Paramount Theater Building at 817 S. Polk St.

Center City matched a gift given by Xcel Energy to replace all 850 incandescent bulbs with energy-saving and long-lasting LED bulbs installed by SkyRite.

The LED project is part of an effort to update the sign, which was restored 16 years ago.

“The Paramount sign is an icon of not only downtown but for all of Amarillo,” said Charles Lynch, president of the Amarillo Historical Preservation Foundation, which restored the sign with Center City’s help in 2006. “It’s a throwback to a time when Polk Street was brilliantly illuminated with neon from end to end, and it’s a striking symbol of a downtown redevelopment effort that is paying off big for Amarillo. We’re grateful for Center City, Xcel Energy and SkyRite for investing in the future of one of our most treasured landmarks.”

The Amarillo Historical Preservation Foundation will pay for the ongoing maintenance of the sign while Polk St. Paramount will pay the monthly cost of keeping the Paramount sign illuminated.

The 850 yellow and clear flashing bulbs that spell out Paramount on each side of the sign will be replaced with LED bulbs.

According to Xcel energy, switching to LED lights provides a brighter light that uses 75% less energy, and the bulbs last up to 15 times longer.

The release states that through using LED lights, the monthly cost of lighting the sign and annual costs of sending a repair crew to change burned-out bulbs will be reduced.

The sign is one of the few remaining relics of the original Paramount Theatre that opened April 21, 1932 during the Great Depression.

“The restoration of the iconic Paramount sign was a catalyst project for our downtown,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City of Amarillo. “The sign became an instant landmark and inspired others to revitalize Center City. When you see the Paramount sign, you know you’ve arrived in historic downtown Amarillo.”

