Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

DPS investigating crash resulting 1 dead in Gray County

DPS is investigating a deadly crash resulting one person dead in Gray County.
DPS is investigating a deadly crash resulting one person dead in Gray County.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Gray County.

According to DPS, on Wednesday at around 5:05 p.m., a Ford was traveling eastbound on US 60 in a construction zone when the driver lost control of the service truck.

The driver said there was a problem with the front steering axle, and the wheels would not turn while he was steering which caused him to lose control of the truck.

The Ford spun around, entered a side skid, and rolled over. Landing on its right side.

The vehicle continued to skid on the unfinished construction lane until it came to a rest facing northwest on its right side, partially in the south ditch.

The passenger of the Ford, 31-year-old Bradley Ritchie died on scene.

The driver of the vehicle was with minor injuries on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Finance and Administration who received $63 million in American Rescue Plan...
New Mexico receives second round of recovery funds for municipality governments
File photo of police lights.
2 facing charges after children found ‘beaten, starved, chained to beds’ in home in Curry County
Wednesday around 4:04 a.m., BNSF employees called Clovis Police Department about a man who they...
Police: Unidentified man found dead early Wednesday morning on railroad tracks near Clovis
Fatal crash in Cimarron County
Authorities working fatal crash today in Cimarron County
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify two men involved in a burglary.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify two men involved in a burglary

Latest News

A Bovina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash today near Friona.
Bovina man killed in 2-vehicle crash today near Friona, officials say
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for fraudulent use or possession of...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for possession of identifying information
Clovis police has arrested a man for murder after finding woman dead in home.
Clovis Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near North Lea
news
VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for possession of identifying information