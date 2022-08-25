DPS investigating crash resulting 1 dead in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Gray County.

According to DPS, on Wednesday at around 5:05 p.m., a Ford was traveling eastbound on US 60 in a construction zone when the driver lost control of the service truck.

The driver said there was a problem with the front steering axle, and the wheels would not turn while he was steering which caused him to lose control of the truck.

The Ford spun around, entered a side skid, and rolled over. Landing on its right side.

The vehicle continued to skid on the unfinished construction lane until it came to a rest facing northwest on its right side, partially in the south ditch.

The passenger of the Ford, 31-year-old Bradley Ritchie died on scene.

The driver of the vehicle was with minor injuries on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

