Doppler Dave Looks Ahead To Rain Chances

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have been in a pleasant weather groove this week with quiet skies and below normal temperatures. Highs today are generally in the mid to upper 80s. Similar temps are scheduled for tomorrow, but we will begin to see a few evening storms affect our western counties by tomorrow evening. Over the weekend, the chance for rain will increase as late day storms spread further into the area. This will begin an active period with chances for rain at least somewhere in our area for several consecutive days. Highs will peak in the low 90s Sunday before backing down into the 80s early next week.

