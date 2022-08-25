Curry County awarded FY23 New Mexico Clean & Beautiful Grant

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Clean & Beautiful grant awarded $9,064 to Curry County to help with beautification, litter reduction, and recycling.

The grant will help implement litter control and beautification projects within Curry County.

The program distributes funds to programs throughout the state who are making an effort to keep New Mexico clean so citizens can work and play comfortably.

The grant will help Curry County implement landscaping activates at the new 7th and Mitchell parking lot and facilitate litter clean-up events for youth groups.

NMCB partners with civic organizations and youth groups to show the younger generation the value of working together to make their community and appealing place to live.

