A couple more quiet days

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT
Quiet August days continue to hang around for at least the rest of the work week. For your Thursday, we’ll see sunny skies stick around, allowing us to warm into the mid-80s to low 90s, but mostly temperatures will be below normal with calmer winds. Friday will be more of the same, however, going into Friday night, some showers start to push into the northwestern portions of the area. From Saturday onward, we’ll see nearly daily rain chances, especially in the afternoon/evening but coverage won’t be area-wide.

