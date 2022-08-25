Who's Hiring?
Clovis Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near North Lea

Clovis police has arrested a man for murder after finding woman dead in home.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police has arrested a man for murder after finding woman dead in her home.

According to the report, on Aug. 25, at around 7:05 p.m., officers were sent near North Lea street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in a small detached residence on the property of the main home, identified as 47-years-old Joann Caballero.

The report states that the officers moved to the main home on the property where they found Joann Caballero’s 27-year-old son, Martin Caballero.

The report also states that officials believe Martin Caballero is responsible for his mothers death.

Martin was arrested for Murder and Tampering with Evidence and is being held in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

