Bovina man killed in 2-vehicle crash today near Friona, officials say

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Bovina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash today near Friona.

About 12:40 a.m. Thursday morning, a freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by 60-year-old Sergio Acosta-Rocha, of Perryton, was traveling west on U.S. 60, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Also traveling west on U.S. 60 was a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 34-year-old Eric Fierro, Jr., of Bovina.

Officials said the Jeep was behind the truck tractor when the truck tractor slowed to enter the turning lane.

At the same time, the Jeep collided with the truck tractor’s trailer.

Fierro was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

Acosta-Rocha was not injured.

Both of the men were wearing seatbelts, officials said, and the crash is under investigation.

