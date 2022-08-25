Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl from N.D. missing, in danger

An Amber Alert has been issued in North Dakota for 3-year-old Amirae Driver.
An Amber Alert has been issued in North Dakota for 3-year-old Amirae Driver.(Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement Services)
By Jordan Schroeer and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAREE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in North Dakota for a missing 3-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

The Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement Services says Amirae Driver was taken from her home in Mandaree by her father, Myron Johnson. Authorities say she was taken Wednesday, and their direction of travel is unknown.

Amirae is described as about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Johnson is described as a 45 year old man, 5-foot-11 and 172 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he is likely driving a 2014 white Chrysler Town & Country van with ND plates 983-BBG. The van has front end damage and damage to the rear lift gate.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Finance and Administration who received $63 million in American Rescue Plan...
New Mexico receives second round of recovery funds for municipality governments
File photo of police lights.
2 facing charges after children found ‘beaten, starved, chained to beds’ in home in Curry County
Wednesday around 4:04 a.m., BNSF employees called Clovis Police Department about a man who they...
Police: Unidentified man found dead early Wednesday morning on railroad tracks near Clovis
Fatal crash in Cimarron County
Authorities working fatal crash today in Cimarron County
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify two men involved in a burglary.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify two men involved in a burglary

Latest News

The raptor is perched on the arm of a man wearing what looks like a falconry glove or gauntlet...
Bald eagle seen going through airport security
A police chase in Florida ended when the suspect, in a box truck, jumped out of the vehicle and...
WATCH: After police pursuit, suspect in box truck takes off on foot, gets hit by cruiser
Ukrainian officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid
A press release from the group said the ceremony is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
Tx Panhandle Quilts of Honor to present handmade quilts to female veterans this Saturday
Bottles of insulin are pictured in the photo from Nov. 3, 2015.
Insulin cap for Medicare patients signals hope for others