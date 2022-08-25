Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for possession of identifying information

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

According to the release, 37-year-old, Geoffrey Schmidt is wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

Scmidt is around 5′11″ and weighs 180 lbs.

He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Schmidt’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.

