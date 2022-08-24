‘We are taking over the routes’: Canyon ISD bus driver shortage impacting multiple routes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Districts like Canyon Independent School District are currently lacking school bus drivers, leaving multiple bus routes uncovered by full time drivers.

Canyon ISD is needing 11 full time drivers minimum to cover all 46 routes, but the district is looking to hire around 16 drivers to cover busier days and sick days.

The district is currently hiring for CDL drivers but the license is not required to apply.

“They don’t have to have a CDL already. Our training team does a phenomenal job at taking someone that can only drive a Ford Focus to being able to handle a school bus,” said Director of Transportation Caleb Hidalgo.

Canyon ISD employees has worked to cover all routes, some taking on the task to drive routes which do not have drivers.

“We have myself, my assistant director, all of the supervisors, all of the shop staff, we’re all driving a route, a.m. and p.m. everyday,” said Hidalgo.

The Transportation Department said that the benefits for the position are great for many people who may be interested in it.

“For those with a CDL, the appeal is you’re a lot closer to home rather than the long over the road trips. You have a split shift, so in the middle of the day you’re basically free to do whatever you want,” said Hidalgo. “If you enjoy working with kids, its a great fit. It gives them a lot of flexibility, along with the benefits.”

Requirements are enjoying working with kids, a good driving record, and have to pass a D.O.T. physical.

To apply for the position click here.

