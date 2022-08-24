Texas Tech opens clinic for obstetrics and gynecology in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians is celebrating its expansion to Canyon with after a ribbon cutting for the new Texas Tech Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology clinic.

“Our plan is to provide comprehensive women’s healthcare. So that includes anything from annual exams, to pre-natal care, to menopause management. We want to be the touch point for women’s healthcare in the Panhandle,” said Teresa Baker.

The new clinic is located on 4th Avenue in Canyon.

