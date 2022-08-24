Team registration open for March of Dimes benefit kickball tournament
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Socialete Sports is signing up teams for a kickball tournament this weekend benefitting March of Dimes.
The kickball tournament will be held this weekend, Aug. 27 and 28, at 9 a.m. at John Stiff Memorial Park Complex.
Registration costs $275 per team, and you must be 21 or older to play.
The winners of the tournament will receive a trophy and a t-shirt.
Sample HTML block
To register a team and get more information on the tournament, click here.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.