Team registration open for March of Dimes benefit kickball tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Socialete Sports is signing up teams for a kickball tournament this weekend benefitting March of Dimes.

The kickball tournament will be held this weekend, Aug. 27 and 28, at 9 a.m. at John Stiff Memorial Park Complex.

Registration costs $275 per team, and you must be 21 or older to play.

The winners of the tournament will receive a trophy and a t-shirt.

To register a team and get more information on the tournament, click here.

