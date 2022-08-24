Who's Hiring?
TXDOT: Traffic over Southeast 15th Avenue downtown to be interrupted

Texas Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Sonja Gross said crews will be repairing bridge...
Texas Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Sonja Gross said crews will be repairing bridge joins on South Taylor and Pierce Streets after one failed.(TxDOT)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Traffic going over Southeast 15th Avenue downtown will be interrupted in the morning.

Texas Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Sonja Gross said crews will be repairing bridge joins on South Taylor and Pierce Streets after one failed.

The broken joint flattened the tires of several vehicles Wednesday about noon.

The left and center lanes on Taylor and the right lane on Pierce will be closed until about noon.

