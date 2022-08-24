Quiet & Calm

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The pattern is quiet for the time being. While we might see some puffy clouds in the sky today, but thanks to a very weak upper-level set up, temperatures will be a touch warmer this afternoon with mid-80s to low-90s expected with calm winds. We’ll see this pattern continue through the better part of the work week, however rain chances could return late Friday night, and could very well last until early next week.

