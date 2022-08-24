Who's Hiring?
Police: Unidentified man found dead early Wednesday morning on railroad tracks near Clovis

Wednesday around 4:04 a.m., BNSF employees called Clovis Police Department about a man who they...
Wednesday around 4:04 a.m., BNSF employees called Clovis Police Department about a man who they found on the train tracks just east of Martin Luther King Blvd., CPD said.(Hawaii News Now)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico authorities said a man was found dead early this morning on the railroad tracks near Clovis.

Wednesday around 4:04 a.m., BNSF employees called Clovis Police Department about a man who they found on the train tracks just east of Martin Luther King Blvd., CPD said.

Offers and detectives responded and found the man, who remains unidentified.

CPD said they are unsure if the man lives in Clovis or was using the trains as transportation.

The New Mexico Forensic Lab is receiving fingerprints to identify him.

Police said the circumstances leading up to his death is unknown, but there are no indications of foul play.

The death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to his death is asked to call CPD at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

