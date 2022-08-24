New Mexico receives second round of recovery funds for municipality governments

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - The Department of Finance and Administration who received $63 million in American Rescue Plan funding for small local governments will be distributing the funds immediately.

The funds can be used for:

Responding to the public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic.

Providing premium pay to essential workers.

Providing government services to the extent of revenue loss due to the pandemic.

Making necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The awarded amounts are based on the population of each local government.

“These funds provide a critical source of relief for our smaller local governments,” said DFA Secretary Debbie Romero. “We will ensure these funds get to our participating local municipal governments as soon as possible.”

