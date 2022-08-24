Who's Hiring?
‘I have no doubt we’ll get there’: Kids, Inc. sports complex campaign reaches halfway mark

Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc. announced today it’s sports complex campaign has reached the halfway mark of their goal.

The $30 million project started fundraising in January for the 90-acre Rockrose Sports Park located south of Amarillo off I-27.

“There’s some folks out there that are going to do some things for us and I have no doubt we’re going to get this done,” says Kids, Inc. President and CEO Jimmy R. Lackey. “We can wrap this campaign up by year end and we can get the contractors out there after the first of the year and be playing on this facility a year from this time right now.”

Contributions have come from individuals, businesses, civic clubs and private foundations.

“There are so many people in this town that understand what this project means and every dollar counts,” says Lackey. “Don’t ever think that what you might be able to give whether it’s $50, $500 or $5,000 doesn’t matter. Because it does, it all adds up.”

Kids Inc. says no gift is too small and they want to meet their goal by December to start construction in January.

“$30 million is a lot of money,” says Lackey. “We’ve made a pretty good amount of money and headway in a short period of time and I have no doubt we’ll get there.”

Lackey says it’s time for players, parents and fans to stay in Amarillo for sports.

To donate to the Rockrose Sports Park, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

